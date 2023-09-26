UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: 7 Tips To Boost Your Memory

Preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims in 2024 requires an excellent memory to remember a lot of material. Strategies to improve memory and preparation:



Mnemonics, acronyms, and memory aids can help you remember complex information. Create your own mnemonic devices or use existing ones to memorize key concepts, dates, and facts.

Divide your syllabus into smaller, manageable sections. Organize your study material in a structured manner, such as creating subject-wise notebooks or digital folders.



A proven memory booster is spaced repetition. Schedule regular revisions to enhance learning. Expand revision intervals to cement the knowledge in your long-term memory.

A balanced diet, regular exercise, and sleep are crucial for cognitive function and memory retention. Drink plenty of water, consume brain-boosting fruits, veggies, and omega-3s.

Practise UPSC CSE Prelims question papers from previous years to understand the test format and questions. Exam-related memory is improved by this practise.

Practice meditation techniques to reduce stress and enhance focus and memory. Even short daily sessions can make a significant difference in your cognitive abilities.