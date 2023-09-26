Controversial! Samosas Stuffed With Strawberry And Blueberry Shock Food Lovers; 'RIP' Say Netizens - WATCH

In an Instagram video shared by a food blogger, viewers are treated to a close-up of these unique samosas. First up is the strawberry samosa, a pink creation with a frozen, substantial outer layer. When split open, it reveals sliced strawberries and a luscious strawberry sauce. Next, the spotlight shifts to the blueberry samosa, a blue-colored samosa filled with a rich blueberry sauce. According to the video's caption, these extraordinary samosas are available for Rs 60 each at a restaurant in East Delhi.

Let's take a closer look at the video below:

The video has garnered an impressive 3.5 million views, but die-hard samosa enthusiasts are making their voices heard in the comment section. One user lamented, "Culture and food getting destroyed together."

Another pleaded, "Bhai bas aur trauma na de. [Please don't traumatize us further]." Someone questioned, "Lekin kyu? Kya majburi thi? [But why? What was the compulsion?]"

Another person humorously remarked, "Zeher zyada badhiya hai! [Poison is better than this]."

An Instagrammer mourned the traditional aloo samosa, saying, "RIP aloo samosa."

Lastly, a user wistfully commented, "Abhi zinda rehne ka koi reason nahi raha [There is no reason to live now]."