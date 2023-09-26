MP Polls 2023: PM Modi Commends Vibrant BJP Workers' Spirit At Massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' Meet | WATCH

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "For 20 years, BJP is in power in the state. The youth who will vote this year have only seen Madhya Pradesh develop and aren't aware of the previous Congress government's malicious practices."

"This public uprising, this joy, this excitement, this 'mahakumbh' of workers says a lot. It shows what is in the heart of Madhya Pradesh," PM Modi said.

The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being held by the party to commemorate the conclusion of BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras,' which traversed the state in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections later this year, as stated by party leaders.

PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh marks his third trip to the state in a span of 45 days, where the ruling BJP is engaged in a closely contested battle with the Congress.

In the lead-up to the elections, the BJP has adopted the slogan 'abki bar 150 par' (victory in more than 150 seats), setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a high-intensity contest.

Ahead of Monday's massive gathering of BJP workers, Bhopal is adorned with prominent cut-outs of PM Modi, and posters featuring senior BJP leaders have been prominently displayed in various locations.