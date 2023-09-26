Selena Gomez's Recent Video Of Joking About 'Being Single' Goes VIRAL; Netizens Give Mixed Reactions

ALSO READ: Hollywood Strike: Writer's guild and major studios reach tentative deal

The pop star lip-synced to a popular audio. Selena's video clip went viral, instantly raking up rave reviews on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, where the video was re-shared. Netizens had mixed reactions to it, with some enjoying the joke while others calling it cringe as they bashed her for constantly talking about being single. Here's what happened.

In the video, Selena sits on a couch. Then she lip-syncs, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me, b-tch. You all stay safe out there." The clip features the Only Murders in the Building star wearing a thigh-length, long-sleeved white sweater shirt. Selena's hair is in pigtail braids. She twirls in the clip as she expresses while mouthing the audio.

One user said, "I love Selena so much [laughing face emoji]. She looks so good." Another wrote, "Lol. She is funny [heart hands emoji]." A third felt, "Okay. But this is cringe." A fourth added, "She thinks she is funny by she is so cringe." For the unversed, Gomez has posted about being single countless times on TikTok, from using filters asking why she's single to lip-syncing to other sounds that aptly reaffirm that she is very much single amidst rumours.

The actress also released her peppy dance track Single Soon last month. It celebrates being single. Recently, during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, she opened up about being single and what she looks for in a partner. "I think I have standards. And I think I live in a world where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," she said. The singer then explained her significant other should be nice and be able to make her laugh.

