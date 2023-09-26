Flipkart Sale 2023: Check Out AMAZING Bank Discounts And Offers On Iphone, Other Smartphones Teased

Flipkart has created a dedicated page to build anticipation for the Big Billion Days Sale 2023.

Customers may expect to receive up to a 10% immediate discount when using specific debit and credit cards from ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Bank, according to the banner on the website.

Users of Paytm may benefit from guaranteed discounts on Paytm, UPI, and wallet transactions throughout the event. For easy purchasing, Flipkart Pay Later will be offered alongside alternatives like free EMIs and exchange savings.

Customers should anticipate substantial price cuts on smartphones from top manufacturers including Apple, iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi. For a number of phone models, discounts of up to 80% have been verified.

The Moto G54 5G, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, Realme C51, Realme 11 5G, Realme 11x 5G, Infinix ZERO 30 5G, Moto G84 5G, Vivo V29e, and POCO M6 Pro 5G are a few of the featured smartphone offers. Price cuts for the iPhone 14 series and iPhone 13 range are also possible, and it is anticipated that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be offered at a competitive price.



Up until the start of the sale, Flipkart is keeping its most major bargains a mystery. On October 1, the iPhone deals will be revealed, and on October 3, Samsung's smartphone deals will be teased. On October 7, Xiaomi will reveal its smartphone bargains, and on October 5, deals for Pixel phones will be made available.

