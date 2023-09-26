Pillar Life Insurance Expands MYGA Platform To Benefit Nevada Residents

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lawton, OK (forpressrelease ) September 26, 2023 - Pillar Life Insurance, a leading provider of self-serve annuity products, is excited to announce the expansion of its innovative MYGA (Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities) platform to the great state of Nevada, United States. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Pillar Life Insurance's mission to empower customers to take control of their financial futures, providing them with a safe and guaranteed approach to growing their money while shielding their assets from market volatility.



Pillar Life Insurance has established itself as a trusted name in the industry by offering annuity products that eliminate the need for agents and brokers, ensuring that customers benefit from the best annuity rates available. This client-first approach allows Pillar Life Insurance to pass on additional yield, typically reserved for intermediaries, directly to the customer, enabling them to maximize their return on their annuity investments.



Nevada residents stand to gain immensely from Pillar Life Insurance's expansion into the state. With the MYGA platform, they can access a financially smart investment solution that provides safety and guaranteed returns. In an era of economic uncertainty and market volatility, MYGAs offer a welcome respite, providing individuals with a reliable method to grow their wealth without exposing their hard-earned assets to unpredictable market swings.



Pillar Life Insurance's MYGA platform simplifies investment, ensuring customers can easily navigate their financial journey. By eliminating the need for agents and brokers, the platform puts the power of choice back into the hands of the individual. Through a user-friendly interface, customers can explore various MYGA options, select the one that best aligns with their financial goals, and invest confidently, knowing that their assets are secure and their returns are guaranteed.



With the expansion of the MYGA platform into Nevada, Pillar Life Insurance continues to lead the way in providing accessible and secure financial solutions for individuals across the United States. To learn more or speak with an annuity expert at Pillar Life Insurance, call us at (844) 200-2730 or visit our website at Pillar Life Insurance is headquartered at 711 D Avenue, Lawton, OK 73501.



