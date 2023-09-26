Italian premier expresses ‘great astonishment’ of Germany’s verdict to fund refugee NGOs

(MENAFN) Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni noted in a message to Germany’s chancellor that she was surprised to hear about Berlin’s latest verdict to fund two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are saving refugees in the Mediterranean Sea and landing them in southern Italy.



“I have learned with astonishment that your administration — without coordinating with the Italian government — has allegedly decided to support with substantial funds non-governmental organizations engaged in the reception of irregular migrants on Italian territory and in rescues in the Mediterranean Sea,” Meloni wrote in a letter to Olaf Scholz on September 23, according to a report from a national news agency.



"I believe that the efforts, including financial, of the EU nations interested in providing concrete support to Italy should rather concentrate on building structural solutions to the migratory phenomenon,” she continued.



On September 22, Meloni's office voiced "great astonishment" at the news outlet's reports that a German Foreign Ministry representative had indicated that financing to NGOs for a scheme to aid migrants in Italy and a project involving rescues at sea will soon be provided.

