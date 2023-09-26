Plant-Based Probiotics Market Is Anticipated To Increase At 6.7% CAGR By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive data, projects that the global market for plant-based probiotics will reach US$ 890.1 million in 2022 and grow at a remarkable CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Plant-Based Probiotics Market are used as food supplements in everyday foods because they have positive effects on digestion, such as improving gut health and boosting immune function. Key producers are concentrating on supplying high quality and standardised plant-based supplements for consumer safety due to regulatory standards and safety needs in end-user operations. The adoption of plant-based probiotics will increase over the next few years due to assured product quality and reduced associated hazards.

Use of plant-based probiotics have increased significantly due to the rising emergence of lactose intolerance among consumers and problems associated with diets rich in cholesterol. Plant-based probiotics play a vital role in providing good bacteria for maintaining health, which is why they are highly demanded by consumers across regions.

Will Customization of Plant-based Probiotics in the U.S. Drive Market Expansion?

The United States plant-based probiotics market is currently estimated at US$ 127 million. The United States possesses one of the world's most well-established healthcare infrastructure, which has a positive impact on the consumption of plant-based probiotics. A transition in consumers' desire toward a healthy lifestyle has led to an increase in demand for preventative healthcare, which has motivated manufacturers to develop new functional products such as food with probiotics in various forms.

While health is a major factor why people are switching to plant-based probiotics, many consumers just like the way they taste. Recent research showed that 52% of Americans choose plant-based protein because it just tasted better than any other substitute.

Key Segments Covered in Plant-based Probiotics Industry Survey



by Product Type :



Fermented Vegetables/Seeds



Fortified Dairy Alternatives



Fortified Fruit Juices



Isolates

Others

by End User :



Adults Infants



by Sales Channel :



Online Sales of Plant-based Probiotics





Brand Websites



e-Commerce Platforms



Offline Sales of Plant-based Probiotics





Pharmacies





Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Competitive Landscape

Prominent plant-based probiotic manufacturers are Yakult, Kerry Group Plc, DuPont, Lallemand Inc., Nature's Bounty, BioGaia, Bio K+, A&B Ingredients, Wellbeing Nutrition, Naturelo, PlantFusion, and Custom Probiotics Inc.

The top producers of plant-based probiotics in the world are using cutting-edge technologies to make innovative products. The industry is characterized by fierce competition because there are a significant number of market participants.



In Jan 2021, Wellbeing Nutrition (WBN), India's top organic plant-based nutrition brand, released a line of 6 strains of plant-based, clinically-studied probiotics for a healthier gut. In Sept 2021, Bio-K Plus International Inc. introduced an extra range of functional drinking probiotics. The new line provides a protein basis of fermented oats and pumpkin seeds combined with additives that have been supported by science, as well as 80 million CFUs.

Key players in the Plant-based Probiotics Market



Yakult

Lallemand Inc.

Kerry Group Plc.

DuPont

Nature's Bounty

BioGaia

Bio K+ A&B Ingredients

Key Takeaways from Plant-based Probiotics Market Study



The global plant-based probiotics market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR 6.7% and be valued at over US$ 1.7 billion by 2032.

The market registered 5.1% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under product type, fortified fruit juices dominate the market and are valued at US$ 297.6 million in 2022.

Europe dominated the global market with 25.3% share in 2021.

Together, fermented vegetables/seeds and fortified fruit juices are likely to represent 65% market share in 2022. Based on region, demand for plant-based probiotics is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.7% and 6.8%, respectively, in Europe and East Asia.

