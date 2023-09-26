Free From Foods Market Is Anticipated To Grow At CAGR Of 6% By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The free-from foods market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The market is expected to experience a slight dip during 2020 in terms of sales. High stockpiling has led to substantial increase in sales during the 2nd quarter of 2020. Shutting down of production facilities and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to affect the production for free-from foods during the latter half of 2020.
The study opines that growing prevalence of lactose intolerance among the global population continues to remain a key growth determinant of the free-from food market. According to the US National Library of Medicine's Genetic Home Reference, nearly 65% of world population has been affected from lactose intolerance. Additionally, over 90% adults in East Asia have been identified to suffer from lactose intolerance.
Competitive landscape:
The free-from foods market is fragmented in nature, with the top players accounting for only one-third of the revenue share. The market is expected to head towards consolidation at a gradual pace, owing to significant investments by top players to increase their product portfolio and penetration in the market.
Companies have been increasingly investing in research & development to turn their existing product portfolios towards allergen-free ingredients. They have also been increasing their penetration with investments in collaborations with third-party retailers.
Free-from Foods Market: Segmentation
FactMR's study has done the segmentation of the free-from foods market on the basis of product, nature, sales channel, and region.
GMO-free
Cereals & Grains Edible Oil Meat & Poultry Bakery Packaged Food Others Sugar-free
Sugar-free Beverages Sugar-free Dairy Products Sugar-free Confectionery Sugar-free Ice Cream Sugar-free Bakery Products Dairy-free
Soy-based Dairy-free Products Almond-based Dairy-free Products Oat-based Dairy-free Products Hemp-based Dairy-free Products Coconut-based Dairy-free Products Rice-based Dairy-free Products Others Gluten-free
Gluten-free Bakery Products Gluten-free Pasta Gluten-free Baby Food Gluten-free Ready Meals Meat-free
Textured Vegetable Protein Tofu Tempeh Seitan Natto Other Meat-free products Lactose-free
Milk Condensed Milk Milk Powder Yoghurt Ice Cream Deserts Butter/Cheese Infant Formula Processed Milk Products Artificial Ingredient-free Food
Direct Sales Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Online Retail Others
By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA
North America to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Free-From Food
North America will continue to spearhead the free-from food market, with sales expected to bring in revenues over US$ 19 Bn in 2019. Free-from food sales in the region can be attributed to consumer awareness regarding growing prevalence of celiac disease, coupled with lactose intolerance and gluten intolerance, among consumers. This, along with the relative economic vigor of consumers will continue to underpin sales of free-from food in North America. Increasing bakery product consumption in the region is also encouraging manufacturers to offer gluten-free bakery products. Robust consumption of bakery food in North America is another factor paving opportunities for free-from food manufacturers to leverage.
