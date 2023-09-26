Free From Foods Market Is Anticipated To Grow At CAGR Of 6% By 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The free-from foods market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The market is expected to experience a slight dip during 2020 in terms of sales. High stockpiling has led to substantial increase in sales during the 2nd quarter of 2020. Shutting down of production facilities and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to affect the production for free-from foods during the latter half of 2020.

The study opines that growing prevalence of lactose intolerance among the global population continues to remain a key growth determinant of the free-from food market. According to the US National Library of Medicine's Genetic Home Reference, nearly 65% of world population has been affected from lactose intolerance. Additionally, over 90% adults in East Asia have been identified to suffer from lactose intolerance.

Competitive landscape:

The free-from foods market is fragmented in nature, with the top players accounting for only one-third of the revenue share. The market is expected to head towards consolidation at a gradual pace, owing to significant investments by top players to increase their product portfolio and penetration in the market.

Companies have been increasingly investing in research & development to turn their existing product portfolios towards allergen-free ingredients. They have also been increasing their penetration with investments in collaborations with third-party retailers.

Free-from Foods Market: Segmentation

FactMR's study has done the segmentation of the free-from foods market on the basis of product, nature, sales channel, and region.

By Product :



GMO-free



Cereals & Grains



Edible Oil



Meat & Poultry



Bakery



Packaged Food

Others

Sugar-free



Sugar-free Beverages



Sugar-free Dairy Products



Sugar-free Confectionery



Sugar-free Ice Cream

Sugar-free Bakery Products

Dairy-free



Soy-based Dairy-free Products



Almond-based Dairy-free Products



Oat-based Dairy-free Products



Hemp-based Dairy-free Products



Coconut-based Dairy-free Products



Rice-based Dairy-free Products

Others

Gluten-free



Gluten-free Bakery Products



Gluten-free Pasta



Gluten-free Baby Food

Gluten-free Ready Meals

Meat-free



Textured Vegetable Protein



Tofu



Tempeh



Seitan



Natto

Other Meat-free products

Lactose-free



Milk



Condensed Milk



Milk Powder



Yoghurt



Ice Cream



Deserts



Butter/Cheese



Infant Formula



Processed Milk Products Artificial Ingredient-free Food

By Nature :



Organic Conventional

By Sales Channel :



Direct Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Others



By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania MEA

North America to Remain Most Lucrative Market for Free-From Food

North America will continue to spearhead the free-from food market, with sales expected to bring in revenues over US$ 19 Bn in 2019. Free-from food sales in the region can be attributed to consumer awareness regarding growing prevalence of celiac disease, coupled with lactose intolerance and gluten intolerance, among consumers. This, along with the relative economic vigor of consumers will continue to underpin sales of free-from food in North America. Increasing bakery product consumption in the region is also encouraging manufacturers to offer gluten-free bakery products. Robust consumption of bakery food in North America is another factor paving opportunities for free-from food manufacturers to leverage.

