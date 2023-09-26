Non-Dairy Toppings Market Is Expected To Surge At A CAGR Of 8% Through 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The Non-Dairy Toppings Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Non-Dairy Toppings demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Non-Dairy Toppings market outlook across the globe.

Expanding at a CAGR of 8% , the global non-dairy toppings market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.6 billion by the end of 2033. Demand for liquid non-dairy toppings is predicted to rise at a significant CAGR due to their wide range of applications in ready-to-eat foods and the ease of mixture in recipes.

Key Companies Profiled



Rich Products

Puratos

Hanan Products

Dawn Foods

Conagra Brands

Pinnacle Foods

Goodrich Foodtech Schlagfix

Competitive Landscape

Major non-dairy topping producers are concentrating on new launches in addition to strategic alliances and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions to expand their portfolios.

For instance :

Two new non-dairy Reddi-wip whipped topping varieties such as almond and coconut were introduced by Conagra Brands. These foods don't include artificial flavors or preservatives and only have 10 calories per serving.

Segmentation of Non-Dairy Toppings Industry Research

By Type :



Whipped Cream

Pouring Cream

Spooning Others

By Base Ingredient :



Soy Milk

Vegetable Oils

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk Others

By Form :



Liquid

Powder Frozen

By Application :



Bakery

Confectionery

Processed Fruits

Frozen Desserts

Beverages Others

By Distribution Channel :



Direct Sales

Indirect Sales



Modern Stores



Specialty Food Stores e-Commerce

By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

