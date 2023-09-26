Insoluble Fiber Market On The Path To Achieve 6% CAGR By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The worldwide insoluble fiber market is anticipated to undergo a 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, primarily driven by heightened demand within the functional food and beverage sector.
Dietary fiber, often referred to as“roughage,” represents a form of carbohydrate naturally occurring in plants. This category of plant-derived food substances typically traverses the digestive tract without undergoing digestion or decomposition. These fibers are commonly categorized into soluble and insoluble variants.
Market Trends: Growing Health Consciousness
: Increased awareness of the health benefits associated with insoluble fiber consumption is driving demand. Consumers are seeking products that promote digestive health, weight management, and overall well-being. Functional Food and Beverage Boom
: The incorporation of insoluble fiber into functional foods and beverages is a notable trend. Consumers are looking for convenient ways to enhance their daily fiber intake, leading to a surge in fiber-enriched products. Preference for Natural Ingredients
: Consumers are gravitating towards natural sources of insoluble fiber, such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. This preference for natural and clean-label ingredients is reshaping product formulations. Digestive Health Emphasis
: Insoluble fiber is gaining recognition for its role in supporting digestive health. Products promoting regularity and gut health are becoming increasingly popular. Gluten-Free and Allergen-Free Options
: The demand for gluten-free and allergen-free insoluble fiber products is on the rise, catering to consumers with dietary restrictions and allergies.
Competitive Landscape:
Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent manufacturers of insoluble fibers in its report
Archer Daniels Midland Company Ashland Inc. DuPont de Nemours Inc. Ingredion Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V. Südzucker AG SunOpta Inc. Tate & Lyle PLC Cargill Incorporated CP Kelco US Inc. Roquette Frères AUSPERL Group Pty Ltd. BarnDad Innovative Nutrition Batory Foods Emsland-Group Food Ingredients Group (Interfiber) Grain Processing Corporation J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG Nexira Inc. Unipektin Ingredients AG
Historical Trends Vs, Future Market Outlook
High demand for insoluble fibers in food fortification has allowed the market to experience gradual growth in the past half-decade. In the same period, demand for insoluble fiber was also supported by its use in animal feed.
In 2020, this industry was mildly hit by COVID-19 in 2nd and 3rd quarters. Slight decline in demand for insoluble fibers was noticed due to closure of countries' borders and economical pause.
However, soon after lockdowns were lifted, the economic curve resumed to grow, causing the insoluble fiber industry to get back on track. In fact, demand witnessed an upward surge, more than usual, owing to increased awareness amongst the public regarding the health benefits of dietary fibers.
In FY 2021, the market is anticipated to observe increased demand and is set to witness the same in the long-run forecast period as well. Overall, for 2021-2031, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6%.
Key Market Segments Covered in Report:
Cellulose Insoluble Fiber Hemicellulose Insoluble Fiber Chitin & Chitosan Insoluble Fiber Lignin Insoluble Fiber Bran Insoluble Fiber Resistant Starch Insoluble Fiber Others
Fruits
Exotic Fruits Citrus Fruits Others Vegetables Cereals & Grains Legumes Others
Pet Food with Insoluble Fiber Functional Food & Beverages with Insoluble Fiber Pharmaceutical & Dietary Supplements with Insoluble Fiber
North America Latin America Eastern Europe Western Europe APEJ Japan MEA
