All-New Nissan X-TRAIL records segment-leading sales in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (25 September 2023) – Building on its widespread appeal since its regional launch earlier this year, the all-new 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL has achieved remarkable success across the Middle East. Gracing the roads of the region, the fourth-generation X-TRAIL has cemented its place as a segment leader, nearly tripling sales in the GULF region (UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman) within the first six months of the year (January – June 2023) compared to the same period in 2022.

Catering to diverse customer expectations for a capable and practical SUV, the all-new X-TRAIL saw its overall market share in the GULF region grow by six points during the first half of 2023. It has been particularly well received in the UAE and Kuwait, which together accounted for 75% of total X-TRAIL sales in the region. Bahrain witnessed the largest increase in segment share during the same period, with a significant jump of nine points, with Kuwait almost doubling its segment share and demand remaining steady in Qatar.

Garnering praise for its customization options, the X-TRAIL has earned its reputation for offering customers the flexibility to personalize their vehicle to better suit their needs. A broad range of aesthetic and practicality upgrades have resonated deeply with customers across the region, maximizing the style and functionality of the Premium Urban Crossover.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: “Since the X-TRAIL’s introduction to our Middle East line-up over twenty years ago, the model has played a key role in strengthening our SUV leadership across the region. Available in 2WD and 4WD variants, the X-TRAIL is well equipped to cater to the diverse needs of customers and their unique lifestyles. In addition to setting a new benchmark in the segment, we are proud to offer a wide range of customization options that allow customers to further the capabilities of their X-TRAIL and make it truly theirs.”

Several accessories have emerged as favorites amongst customers in the region, with the top five being:

1) Illuminated Grille

Accentuating the X-TRAIL’s bold front-end presence, the illuminated grille allows customers to add a touch of sophistication and flair to their SUV – capturing the attention of passersby during the day and night.

2) Roof Rail Crossbars

Boosting the versatility of the X-TRAIL, the Roof Rail Crossbars enables customers to carry additional cargo securely. This includes adventure enthusiasts seeking to transport bicycles or surfboards, and families requiring extra storage space for luggage or other essential items.

3) Illuminated Kick Plates

Introducing a refined yet impactful visual element, the illuminated kick plates in brushed aluminum safeguard the front sills. They extend a warm reception upon entry to the cabin and a gratifying farewell upon departure from the X-TRAIL.

4) Removable Tote Cargo Organizer

Permitting better usage of cargo space, the Removable Tote Cargo Organizer lets customers store everything from groceries to adventure gear neatly and ensures it is easily accessible at all times. Convenience is further enhanced with customizable dividers and a collapsible design for easy storage when not in use.

5) Splash Guards

Contoured to match the wheel openings, Splash Guards protect the paint of the X-TRAIL and avoid debris from scratching the finish. Outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy adventurous pursuits but are keen to maintain the striking appearance of their X-TRAIL are bound to find these beneficial. Protection within the X-TRAIL is offered through custom-fit floor and trunk mats that are securely held in place with a grommet hole / positioning hook system.

The 2023 Nissan X-TRAIL, which offers customers a variety of class-leading features and customizable accessories, is available in three trim levels (S, SV, SL) with 2WD or 4WD configurations and the option of a 5-seater or 7-seater, at Nissan's partner network across the Middle East.





MENAFN26092023003109013449ID1107140874