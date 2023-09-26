Tuesday, 26 September 2023 10:57 GMT

The New Version Of The Articles Of Association Of UAB Medicinos Bankas Was Registered


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

We hereby inform you that on 25 September 2023, a new version of the Articles of Association of the Bank was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved on 29 March 2023 during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Medicinos Bankas UAB.

