Tuesday, 26 September 2023 10:57 GMT

Notification On The Total Number Of Voting Rights Granted By Shares Of Medicinos Bankas, UAB And Capital


9/26/2023 2:50:39 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medicinos Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 29 March 2023 during the Annual General Meeting of Bank Shareholders, decision to increase Bank's authorised capital was taken.

Information after the increase of the share capital is as follows:

Share type Ordinary registered shares
ISIN LT0000130510
Nominal, EUR 0,50
Total number of shares 70 935 740
Authorised capital of the Company, EUR 35 467 870
Total number of votes 70 935 740

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail:




MENAFN26092023004107003653ID1107140857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search