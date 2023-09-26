Propertygenie Launches Real Estate Services In Malaysia With Innovative Online Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Property Genie Malaysia

PropertyGenie Launches Innovative Online Platform to Transform Malaysian Real Estate

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Property Genie Sdn Bhd (“PropertyGenie”), a pioneering force in the real estate industry, is proud to announce the official launch of its cutting-edge online platform, . This platform represents a significant leap forward in property management and real estate services, offering a wide range of tools and resources to property owners, agents, and developers across Malaysia. Funded by Private Venture Ungguh Holdings Sdn Bhd, PropertyGenie aims to transform the way Malaysians engage with real estateWith PropertyGenie, property owners can effortlessly list their properties for sale or rent, gaining access to a vast network of experienced real estate agents who are ready to assist. The platform streamlines the property management process, offering users the ability to track and manage their property portfolios with ease.Real estate agents, too, stand to benefit significantly from PropertyGenie. The platform provides a unique opportunity for agents to connect with property owners actively seeking their expertise. By matching agents with relevant property listings, PropertyGenie helps real estate professionals expand their client base and maximize their income potential.Property developers will find a valuable partner in PropertyGenie. The platform offers developers the opportunity to showcase their latest projects to a wide and engaged audience. PropertyGenie's user-friendly interface and comprehensive property listings make it an ideal platform for developers to market their properties effectively.Key Features of PropertyGenie:.User-Friendly Property Listings: Property owners can list their properties quickly and efficiently..Agent Matching: PropertyGenie connects property owners with the right real estate agents based on their needs..Comprehensive Property Management: Users can manage their property portfolios effortlessly through the platform..Developer-Focused: Property developers can showcase their projects to a large, engaged audience..Innovative Tools: PropertyGenie employs cutting-edge technology to provide users with the best possible experience.PropertyGenie has set a new standard for property management and real estate services in Malaysia. The platform's innovative approach and commitment to user satisfaction make it a game-changer in the industry.Whether you're a property owner looking to list your property, a real estate agent seeking new clients, or a property developer aiming to reach a broader audience, PropertyGenie is your go-to platform for all your real estate needs.Join PropertyGenie today at and experience the future of real estate in Malaysia.For press inquiries and further information, please contact:Ms Joanne WongMedia Relation, PropertyGenie Sdn BhdPhone: +6019 6932255Email:Website:About PropertyGenie:PropertyGenie is a leading online platform in Malaysia that revolutionizes property management and real estate services. With a focus on user-friendly property listings, intelligent agent matching, and comprehensive property management tools, PropertyGenie is committed to simplifying the real estate experience for property owners, agents, and developers across the country. Visit to learn more.

Joanne Wong

Property Genie Sdn Bhd

+60 19-693 2255



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram