Zil Money Announces Integration With Microsoft Dynamics 365

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seamless Invoice and Payee Import and Management

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Zil Money, a leading provider of innovative financial management solutions, has announced its integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 , offering businesses a more efficient way to import payee and invoices and streamline accounting. The integration marks a significant milestone in simplifying financial operations for businesses of all sizes. With this partnership, Zil Money offers a comprehensive solution that transforms the way organizations handle finances. The cloud-based software eliminates errors and saves valuable time.

The integration of Zil Money with Microsoft Dynamics 365 offers real-time updates, giving businesses access to the latest financial information. This allows for quicker decision-making and improved financial transparency. With accurate and up-to-date financial data, organizations can make smarter financial decisions, helping them stay competitive and adaptable in business. Zil Money's commitment to simplifying financial operations aligns perfectly with Microsoft Dynamics 365's reputation for excellence in business software.

Zil Money integrates with well-known accounting software such as Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and others, simplifying the process of handling business payments. The platform's partnership with well-known accounting software streamlines business financial tasks.

The cloud-based platform is a popular choice for small businesses due to its user-friendly accounting tools and affordability. Zil Money offers various payment choices, including ACH, physical checks, electronic checks, mailed checks, wire transfers, RTP (Real-Time Payments), payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. Users can choose their preferred payment methods, ensuring secure and convenient transactions.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, serves 750,000+ users with $50 billion in transactions. The platform provides innovative payment solutions to meet evolving business needs. Features like Payroll by Credit Card, Pay by Credit Card, Positive Pay, and more help businesses maintain a healthy cash flow. The cloud-based platform's commitment to improving financial management solutions has made it a preferred choice globally for all financial management needs.

Media Contact: Tahir Haneef

Zil Money Corporation

+1 408-222-8012

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other