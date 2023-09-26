Navigating Europe's Renewable Energy Policies To Diversify Supply And Manage Volatility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Altenex Energy webinar with RE-Source next Wednesday, October 4

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- A free webinar next Wednesday, Oct. 4, will explore recent legislation, regulations, and policy trends shaping the European renewable energy market. The Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy teams will be joined by Annie Scanlan, Policy & Impact Director at RE-Source , an innovative platform that brings together corporate energy buyers and renewable energy suppliers.With major events like the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine reshaping global energy markets, policymakers continue to introduce new and updated legislation as a way to diversify supply and manage volatility. The on-the-record conversation with Q&A will discuss how navigating both the risks and benefits of these changes is critical as companies aim to meet bold sustainability targets and future-proof their businesses.Topics include: National Energy and Climate Plans adoption, the Net-Zero Industry Act, France's solar car parks requirements, Germany's Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), and more.Note: As a follow-up, the webinar recording will be sent to all registrants. We invite you to sign up if you cannot attend the live session.What: Webinar,“Navigating Europe's Evolving Renewables Policy Landscape”When: Wednesday 4, October 2023, 2pm BST / 3pm CEST / 9am ET (1 hour duration)To join: The event will be online and free registration is here .Speakers will include:Annie Scanlan, Policy & Impact Director, RE-SourceAnnie is the Policy & Impact Director of the RE-Source Platform. RE-Source Platform brings together corporate energy buyers and renewable energy suppliers with the mission of making it easier for companies to use more renewable energy.Annie coordinates RE-Source's engagement with policymakers and the renewable energy community.Jonathan Bell, Director of European Clean Energy Advisory, Altenex EnergyAs Director of European Clean Energy Advisory, Jonathan Bell leads Altenex's team of advisors supporting clients to formulate and implement strategies for Distributed Energy Resources and Direct Emissions.Karin Corbani, Manager of Regulatory Intelligence, Alfa EnergyAs Manager of Regulatory Intelligence in Europe, Karin leads the team responsible for tracking policy and regulatory developments on a European and national level.###About Altenex EnergyGlobal Reach. Local Impact. Edison Energy LLC (DBA in Europe as Altenex Energy and Alfa Energy) is a global energy and sustainability advisory that provides strategy and implementation services to help large corporate, industrial, and institutional clients navigate the transition to a net-zero future.With the recent integration of Edison, Altenex, and Alfa into one global company, we bring the strength of combined expertise across energy procurement, optimization, renewables, and sustainability solutions. Our advanced technological capabilities and expanded international reach enables our clients to achieve more positive, measurable impact. Edison by the numbers: 45 Global Fortune 500 clients; 11.2+ GW of offsite renewable procurement; $7BN+ in energy spend managed; 30+ countries served; 20+ languages spoken. For more information visit: and .

