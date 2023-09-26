.TUBE Unveils A Major Universal Acceptance Issue And Detonates Exceptional Cooperation Between META And Google

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Latin American Telecom LLC Addresses Universal Acceptance Challenge, Paving the Way for .TUBE and 400 other Domains on Global Internet Platforms

- Chris SandovalPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Latin American Telecom LLC, the concessionary of the Top-Level Domain (TLD) .TUBE, is on a mission to empower video creators by providing a dedicated platform to showcase their content beyond the confines of YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram, or whatever platform they use to host their videos. Central to this vision is the groundbreaking initiative called Links.Tube, which introduces the world's first short link creator tailored exclusively for video content.Links.Tube offers content creators the unique opportunity to leverage a .TUBE domain as a personalized vanity name for their channels. This innovative platform enables them to generate branded short links for each of their videos. These custom links can be effortlessly shared across various social media platforms and instant messaging services, including WhatsApp. The goal is to amplify the reach of video content, aligning perfectly with the company's core mission.However, during the testing phase, an issue in social media applications impacting .TUBE and hundreds of other TLD's, was identified by the company's technical team. Certain platforms, notably WhatsApp, did not recognize .TUBE as a valid TLD. This setback forced the postponement of the Links.Tube launch and instead, Latin American Telecom LLC shifted its focus and resources toward resolving the issue at its core – achieving universal acceptance for .TUBE across the digital landscape.Universal Acceptance (UA) of domain names and TLDs is a critical concept, ensuring equitable treatment and proper functionality across diverse internet applications and services. Unfortunately, many platforms lagged in acknowledging and handling newer domain extensions, including .TUBE. As a result, while some TLDs like .Barcelona and .Microsoft were recognized and could create clickable links by merely entering link.barcelona, others like .Abudhabi and .Amazon were not, forcing the addition of a prefix ( or to“linkify” which has a significant impact on user experience in the age of social media.To address this challenge, Latin American Telecom LLC initiated a collaborative effort on Github.com, garnering support from various stakeholders. The breakthrough came when META (formerly known as Facebook) responded and collaborated with highly skilled and professional experts to identify the root of the issue.Through extensive testing across operating systems and platforms, the group discovered that Google Android had not updated its TLD database since November 2015, a significant contributing factor to the Universal Acceptance problem. On September 11, 2023, Android updated its lists, marking a pivotal moment in the journey towards full .TUBE recognition and a leapfrog in Universal Acceptance.While this progress with Android is noteworthy, inconsistencies still persist. Achieving consistency across all platforms necessitates collaboration among industry giants like Microsoft, Apple, and Google to establish sensible update cycles for the Public Suffix List (PSL) or an equivalent "canonical list” under the leadership of ICANN, the regulator of the DNS. Latin American Telecom LLC remains committed to championing this cause, but it's imperative for other major players in the industry to do their part.This story exemplifies how the perseverance of a small company unearthed a Universal Acceptance issue of global significance, rallying the support of industry leaders and setting a precedent for cooperation that can positively impact billions of internet users. Addressing this challenge paves the way for the recognition of domains like .africa, .alibaba, .amazon, .apple, .arab, .aws, .baseball, .basketball, booking, .buy, .charity, deloitte, .dubai, .gay, .godaddy, .netflix, .nike, .verisign and 400 additional TLD's, ccTLD's and IDN's. The global impact and the benefit to various stakeholders like brands, governments and the entire domain name industry is undisputable.About Latin American Telecom LLCLatin American Telecom LLC is the concessionary of the .TUBE Top-Level Domain, dedicated to providing video creators with a platform to extend their content reach beyond the platforms where they host and display their videos. Links.Tube, the company's innovative short link creator, is designed to empower content creators worldwide.

