Natural Flavor Carrier Market Regional Analysis And Outlook X Herald

Growth Drivers:

Consumers' growing preference for natural and clean-label products is a significant driver. Natural flavor carriers are used to enhance the taste of food and beverages without resorting to artificial additives.As more consumers become health-conscious and seek healthier food choices, the demand for natural flavor carriers that align with health and wellness trends is on the rise.The continuous expansion of the global food and beverage industry is driving the demand for natural flavor carriers. These carriers are used in a wide range of products, including snacks, beverages, and ready-to-eat meals.Increasing consumer awareness about the potential health risks associated with artificial flavors and additives is encouraging the use of natural flavor carriers by manufacturers.The clean label movement, which emphasizes transparency in food labeling and a reduction in synthetic additives, is creating opportunities for natural flavor carriers.

In November 2018, Firmenich completed the acquisition of Senomyx Inc. While the former is a leading provider of fragrance and flavor, the latter is a global leader in flavor innovation. The acquisition was aimed at strengthening Firmenich's taste and nutrition capabilities as well as the company's excellence in generating healthy and novel tasting food, beverage and oral care experiences for its consumers.

In July 2018, Sensient Technologies, a global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances acquired Mazza Innovation Ltd., a Delta-based provider of clean and healthy plant extracts. Mazza Innovation is expected to use the global consumer base of Sensient for increasing the exposure of Mazza's environmentally friendly extraction technology. In May 2018, Ingredion Inc., a global provider of food ingredients launched nature-based N-ZORBITTM 2144 plating agent. ZORBITTM is a carrier with a high capacity which enables food processors to change a wide variety of water-and oil-soluble liquids into powdered ingredients at an affordable price point.

