Dry Powder Inhaler Market Sales Are Anticipated To Surpass US$ 1.3 Bn By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global dry powder inhaler market is expected to top US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2021-2031. The market is estimated to create an absolute $ opportunity of about US$ 458 Mn by 2031. Currently, dry powder inhaler sales account for more than 35% of the global inhaler market.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Dry Powder Inhaler market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Dry Powder Inhaler market.

Key findings of the Dry Powder Inhaler market study:



Regional breakdown of the Dry Powder Inhaler market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Dry Powder Inhaler vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Dry Powder Inhaler market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Dry Powder Inhaler market.

Key Companies Profiled



AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Vectura Group plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Norton Healthcare

Respira Therapeutics, Inc.

Cheisi

Cipla

Hovione

3M

OPKO Teva

Competitive Landscape

The global market for dry powder inhaling devices is a fragmented one, imputing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Mergers, expansion, acquisitions, and partnerships of companies, along with new product development as strategic approaches are being adopted by leading companies to upscale their market presence and create a large customer base.

For instance, Lonza, a chemicals and biotechnology solutions firm, lately launched a Center of Excellence for Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) drug product development at its existing site in Bend, OR, where the company will use its expertise in particle engineering to help customers create and evaluate formulations.

Key Segments Covered in Dry Powder Inhaler Industry Research



By Product Type



Capsule-based Devices



Blister-based Devices



Reservoir/Cartridge-based Devices

Others

By Application



Bronchitis



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)



Asthma

Others

By Sales Channel



Offline Channels



Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Drug Stores



Other Sales Channels

Online Channels

By Region



North America



Latin America



Europe



South Asia



East Asia



Oceania Middle East Africa

Queries addressed in the Dry Powder Inhaler market report:



Why are the Dry Powder Inhaler market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Dry Powder Inhaler market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Dry Powder Inhaler market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Dry Powder Inhaler market?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients' requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

