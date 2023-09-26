Functional Dairy Ingredients Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 417.16 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global functional dairy ingredients market accounts for a revenue of US$ 201.47 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surge to a market valuation of US$ 417.16 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide consumption of functional dairy ingredients is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2032.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Functional Dairy Ingredients market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Functional Dairy Ingredients market.

Key findings of the Functional Dairy Ingredients market study:



Regional breakdown of the Functional Dairy Ingredients market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Functional Dairy Ingredients vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Functional Dairy Ingredients market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Functional Dairy Ingredients market.

Key Companies Profiled



Angel Yeast Co. Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Glanbia Plc.

Alra Ingredients

NZMP (Fonterra)

Cargill Inc.

Ganeden

Valio Oy

Ornua Co-op Limited

Lactalis Ingredients

Kerry Inc. FrieslandCampina International B.v

Competitive Landscape

Functional dairy ingredient manufacturers are expected to focus on mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to advance their market presence and fast-track the launch of new products.

In June 2022, Fonterra, a leading dairy organization, announced the launch of a functional whey protein concentrate that unlocks new textures in cultured dairy. The new ingredient is expected to support innovation in the U.S. dairy market.

Key Segments Covered in Functional Dairy Ingredients Industry Research



by Nature :



Organic

Conventional

by Type :



Proteins & Amino Acids



Vitamins



Minerals



Oils & Fatty acids



Probiotics & Prebiotics



Carotenoids



Fibers



Hydrocolloids

Others

by Source :



Animal-based

Plant-based

by End Use :



Whole Milk



Confectionery



Yogurt



Cheese



Frozen Deserts



Ice Cream



Baby Food



Beverages



Butter

Other End Uses

by Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

Queries addressed in the Functional Dairy Ingredients market report:



Why are the Functional Dairy Ingredients market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Functional Dairy Ingredients market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Functional Dairy Ingredients market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Functional Dairy Ingredients market?

