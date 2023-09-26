QU, Hyperthink Launch Second Edition Of Entrepreneurship Award For Qatari Startups

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) represented by the Center for Entrepreneurship and Organizational Excellence (CEOE), College of Business & Economics, and HyperThink Systems have launched the second edition of the Entrepreneurship Award for Innovation and Excellence in Startups. This award recognises and honours the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of Qatari-founded companies, regional startups, and exceptional QU students and faculty.

With the aim of fostering innovation and nurturing budding entrepreneurs, the second edition of the Entrepreneurship Award features an expanded lineup of categories to celebrate the diverse achievements within the startup ecosystem.

Categories for the second edition include, Entrepreneur of the Year; Women Entrepreneur of the Year; Startup of the Year; Fintech Startup of the Year; Social Entrepreneur of the Year; Edu-Tech Startup of the Year; Health-Tech Startup of the Year; Ecommerce/Delivery Startup of the Year; Green-Tech Startup of the Year (Regional): Deep-Tech Startup of the Year (Regional); and Entrepreneurship Case-Study in Qatar (exclusive for Qatar University). Entrepreneurs and startups across Qatar and the region can submit their nominations for consideration. An esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts and academics, will assess the submissions based on innovation, impact, scalability, and potential for growth.

Professor and Director of CEOE, Dr. Said Elbanna, commented on the collaboration with HyperThink Systems for the second edition of the Entrepreneurship Award saying,“We take great pride in our collaboration with HyperThink Systems, this platform plays a pivotal role in acknowledging and bolstering outstanding entrepreneurship, thereby making a significant contribution to Qatar's economic development.”

HyperThink Systems CEO, Awdesh Chetal, stated:“We are eager to witness the ingenuity and creativity displayed by the startup community in this edition of the Entrepreneurship Award. Our joint efforts with Qatar University aim to encourage a thriving ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurship.”