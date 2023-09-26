ISA Automation Conference Extols Qatar's Major Digitalisation Feat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speakers at the International Society of Automation (ISA) Automation Conference 2023, which kicked off yesterday in Doha, hailed the State of Qatar's major digitalization strides, especially in oil and gas industry, underscoring the importance of coping with digital transformation developments amid the AI rapid changes.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), ISA Vice President-Europe Middle East & Africa Dr. Soloman Almadi hailed Qatar as the first Middle East country to host such a gathering of international automation leaders, an event used to be convened in Europe over the past 75 years.

He commended Qatar's achievements in digital transformation and organization of major global events such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, prompting ISA to select Doha as a venue for this year's conference.

Almadi added the attendees seek to develop industrial standards that take into account the multi-field transformations thanks to intelligence and cybersecurity, including in oil and gas industry, and connect ME-based industrial and academic institutions and experts.

At Radisson Blu Hotel, Doha, the event is being held under the theme of 'Digitalization in Oil & Gas Industry' and brings together over 200 automation specialists from various oil and gas companies in Qatar and those interested in oil industry around the world.

ISA Qatar Section Member and Chairperson of IMCO, Eng. Nasser Jeham Al Kuwari highlighted the State of Qatar's advanced digital transformation efforts in all fields, stressing the importance of digital systems in raising the efficiency of oil and gas industry at the level of production, maintenance, security and cutting costs and carbon emissions.

Al Kuwari added that digital transformation and artificial intelligence are among the most prominent challenges facing the oil and gas industry. ISA Qatar Section President Nilangshu Dey lauded Qatar's accelerated automation growth in the oil, gas, petrochemical and energy industries in line with the country's multi-field rapid economic growth.