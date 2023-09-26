DFC Marks Saudi National Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Teaming up with Qatar Tourism, Doha Festival City (DFC) embraces Saudi National Day's“We Dream and We Achieve” spirit, demonstrating its commitment to strengthening cultural ties and fostering a sense of unity.

Yesterday, Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, marked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's National Day with a celebration steeped in warmth and camaraderie. From September 22 to 24, the Customer Service desk at Doha Festival City welcomed guests with the rich and inviting aroma of freshly brewed Arabic coffee. Embodying Saudi National Day's theme“We Dream and We Achieve, this gesture launched in partnership with Qatar Tourism, symbolizes Qatar's enduring commitment to offering a warm and gracious welcome to its Saudi neighbors and all visitors. On the occasion of Saudi National Day, Doha Festival City launched the second phase of its Gift Card, in partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Mastercard, offering exclusive offers for shopping and dining. This thoughtful celebration underscores Doha Festival City's mission to foster cultural connections and create lasting memories for its diverse visitors.

It signifies unity and friendship between the two nations while highlighting the cultural richness they both cherish. As Doha Festival City evolves into the region's premier shopping and entertainment destination, it remains steadfastly committed to its principles of inclusivity, collaboration, and genuine hospitality.