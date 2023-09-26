Mild Autumn Weather Prevails, With Warmer Temps In Most Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 26 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing moderate autumn weather Tuesday, with temperatures varying throughout the Kingdom. High mountainous regions can expect cooler temperatures, while the rest of the regions will encounter relatively warm to hot conditions.According to a report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, the prevailing winds are moderate and blowing from the northwest.Looking ahead to the next three days, the weather is anticipated to maintain its mild autumn pattern, with slightly cooler temperatures in the highlands and relatively warm to hot conditions in other areas. Some medium-level clouds are forecast to appear in the southern parts of the kingdom.Today's peak temperatures will be between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 18 or even 16C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have sweltering weather, with highs of 39C and lows of 24C.