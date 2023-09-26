Kgisl Unveils Dolphin 2.0 To Empower Brokers To Handle Real-Time Settlement

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) September 26, 2023: KGSL, a leading provider of products and solutions to the BFSI space, recently announced the launch of Dolphin 2.0, its next-generation post-trading SaaS platform with readiness to cater to the global market. Dolphin 2.0 is the technologically advanced version of its flagship product Dolphin, which has been the market leader in the capital market's post trading space serving the institutional and retail stockbrokers for close to two decades. The new version of Dolphin is ready to make a radical shift in the capital market segment, allowing businesses to have an impactful operational transformation.



The launch event for Dolphin 2.0 was held at the Taj Santacruz in Mumbai and was partnered with Oracle. The event was a resounding success, drawing an influential presence from renowned global financial enterprises within the stockbroker community.



Prassadh Shanmugan, Director & CEO, KGISL Technologies, said "Our drive behind developing Dolphin 2.0 stemmed from the aspiration to provide a unified global SaaS platform with cutting-edge technology that is not just operationally effective but also cost-conscious. This updated version will now be a single platform for both institutional and retail brokers serving across regions, reinforcing our determination to emerge as the global leader in the capital market back-office space.



Prassadh also stated, "Switching to Dolphin 2.0, stockbrokers can now look forward to an unparalleled user and operational experience. Our distinctive subscription model liberates businesses to concentrate on growth, eliminating interruptions caused by operational challenges. Dolphin is poised to handle the real-time settlement, whether it's T+1 day or T-Day, in alignment with future regulatory changes.



Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Gupta, Senior Director and Country Head, Oracle IaaS and PaaS Services, Oracle India said, "Dolphin is a powerful and seamless performer in back-office operations. Being database independent, it works best with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Partners deliver better value to their customers with OCI's wide range of services and support. Along with our premium partner like KGiSL, Oracle is driving its cloud momentum in India to help meet the rising industry and compliance mandates by delivering enterprise-grade security with enhanced performance."



About Dolphin 2.0



The new Dolphin 2.0, a cloud-native platform, is built on a robust microservices architecture bringing in more power, intelligence, and automation to its processing engine, ensuring minimal downtime and superior parallel processing capabilities. Dolphin 2.0 is SaaS-ready with the flexibility to be hosted on any preferred cloud platform, or as an on-premises offering.



This new version is now database-independent and encompasses autoscaling and intelligent load balancing that ensures hassle-free business operations regardless of the trade volumes processed. Further, its indigenous accelerators such as workflow, rule engine, real-time notification, and intuitive dashboard make the operational ecosystem exceptionally efficient, automated, and user friendly.



Dolphin 2.0 leverages its indigenous accelerators to configure and adapt to any regional business and regulatory functionalities. Additionally, the multilingual and multi-currency capabilities make it a unified global-ready broker back-office platform. Dolphin 2.0 is a transformative leap in broker back-office systems, delivering cutting-edge technology, scalability, and global compatibility.





About KGiSL



KGiSL is a BFSI-centric multiproduct Enterprise Software company focused on Insurance, Capital Markets, & Wealth Management segments with a strong market presence in India, APAC and MEA region and a successful track record for 25+ years in the industry. The company is focused on integrating technology and human ingenuity for the Financial Services and Insurance sector through its unique digital transformation products and solutions. KGiSL, at its roots, believes in being empathetic to customers and offering products and services that deliver an incremental business outcome. Harnessing the power of Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Analytics, Data Science and Cloud to empower our clients through our products and deliver Empathy based Outcomes backed by next Generation Customer Experience.



About Oracle



Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud.

