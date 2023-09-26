JAIN University Partners With Google Cloud To Empower Students With Open Web And Cloud Tech

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 25, 2023 1:54 am - JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Collaborates with Google Cloud to Equip Their Students with Open Web and Cloud Technologies

Bengaluru, September 25th 2023: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Google have formed a strategic partnership aimed at transforming education through the integration of open web technologies. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering innovative teaching and learning models and equipping students with essential skills for the digital era.

As part of this strategic collaboration, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) will integrate the Google Cloud curriculum into its B.Tech programme during the second and third years, providing students with a comprehensive and industry-relevant learning experience. This integration will equip students with a deep understanding of cloud technologies, both in business and technical domains, and other in-demand skills required for successful careers in the digital age.

The curriculum will offer students hands-on training, practical labs, and industry-recognised certifications. The programme will cover a wide range of cloud-related topics, including Data Engineering, Business Intelligence, and Analytics with Looker, Machine Learning, Cloud Digital Leader, Security Engineer, Database Engineer, Cloud Architect, and Cloud Developer.

Speaking on the collaboration Dr. G. Geetha, Director of the School of Computer Science Engineering at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said,“We have strong industry-academia connections, and this strategic partnership with Google Cloud will enable us to reimagine how we serve learners. Due to the advent of generative AI and other new technologies, the job market is continuously evolving. Industry partnerships are critical to ensure that students are well-prepared and equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed. This Institutional collaboration with Google Cloud and pairing it with our B.Tech programme will be a win-win situation for both our employers and students.”

Through this collaboration, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and Google aim to revolutionise education by leveraging open web technologies to foster digital literacy, encourage innovation, and create a sustainable educational ecosystem. By combining the expertise of both organisations, the partnership will drive the development of cutting-edge programmes and initiatives.

JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has previously established a strong and dynamic partnership with Google as an official Google Developer Student Clubs community. The community is committed to fostering knowledge-sharing and enabling the practical application of Google's state-of-the-art tools and technologies.

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by JAIN Group, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) is recognised among the top universities in India and is considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from various countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.