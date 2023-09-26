In-Flight Entertainment Market's Rise To USD 6.1 Billion

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 25, 2023 5:56 am - In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market by Product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), Class, Aircraft Type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets), End User and Region 2026

The In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market, valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily attributed to increased demand for in-flight experiences, rising aircraft renewals and deliveries, and technological advancements.

Key Market Players in In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market:

Thales Group (France),

Viasat, Inc. (US),

Astronics Corporation (US),

Iridium Communications Inc. (US),

Gogo LLC (US).

Key Market Insights:

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented by product (IFE Hardware, IFE Connectivity, IFE Content), class (First Class, Business Class, Economy Class), aircraft type (Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Business Jets), end user (OEM, Aftermarket), and region.

Impact of COVID-19: The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the end-use industries, resulting in a temporary decline in aircraft orders and deliveries in 2020. Recovery was expected to begin in Q1 2021.

IFE Hardware Segment: IFE hardware is expected to lead the market, accounting for a 60% share in 2021. The segment's growth is driven by product launches, such as those by Thales Group, offering features like open operating systems and 4K HDR displays.

First Class Segment: The first-class segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the demand for premium in-flight services, comfort, and spacious seating.

Narrow Body Aircraft Segment: The narrow body aircraft segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR, fueled by increasing domestic air travel demand in countries like India, Japan, Australia, China, the US, and Russia.

OEM Segment: The OEM segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as new airlines focus on pre-installed in-flight systems provided by manufacturers, and the demand for in-flight entertainment grows with increased passenger numbers and aircraft.

North American Market: North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, with a 5.7% CAGR. This is attributed to the presence of major in-flight entertainment and connectivity manufacturers such as Viasat, Inc., Astronics Corporation, Iridium Communications Inc., and Gogo LLC.

Dominant Players: The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market is dominated by globally established players, including Thales Group, Viasat, Inc., Astronics Corporation, Iridium Communications Inc., and Gogo LLC.

