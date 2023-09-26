Sale Of Historic Bristol Rhode Island Estate

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) September 25, 2023 1:57 pm - Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of 70 Griswold Avenue in Bristol, Rhode Island.

BRISTOL, RI (September 12, 2023) – Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of 70 Griswold Avenue in Bristol, Rhode Island. Offered for the first time in 50 years,“The Farm” sold for $1,050,000. The sellers were represented by Dina Karousos and Nicole Lucenti, with Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The buyers were represented by Jennifer Cosgrove of Greenwich Bay Brokers.

Built in 1798 for“Farmer John” DeWolf, the property has had only three owners in its 225-year history, and has been handed down through the family to the children of the famed ship and yacht designer, Nathanael Greene Herreshoff. With four bedrooms and over 3,000 sq. ft. on 2.84 acres, the handsome property has been lovingly cared for and includes many original details.

This sale represents one of three sold for over $1,000,000 in the Bristol Neck neighborhood so far this year. Paul Leys, broker and co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty stated, "We are honored to have represented the owners of this historic residence and to have facilitated the passage of this beautiful estate into the next phase of its history."

