Invaders Hit Nikopol, Two Other Communities In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region with heavy artillery three times overnight.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery. The district center, the Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka communities came under attack," he said.

According to Lysak, shelling damaged three private houses, two outbuildings and power lines. Forty solar panels were broken.

"This morning began with an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. The hit occurred at a city enterprise. The information is being clarified," he added.