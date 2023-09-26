Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy 26 Out Of 38 Kamikaze Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 26 out of the 38 Shahed-136/131 attack drones launched by the Russians overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The air defense forces and assets of the Air Force, in cooperation with units of other elements of Ukraine's defense forces, destroyed 26 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs," the post read.

According to the report, the drones were launched from the south-eastern direction (Primorskokrs, Russia, and Cape Chauda, Crimea). Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups were used to shoot down the drones.

Yesterday and today, Ukrainian tactical aircraft carried out more than 40 sorties, with 20 of them aimed at launching strikes on the enemy.