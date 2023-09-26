Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 276,670

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 276,670 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and September 26, 2023, including 400 in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Over the period, Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 4,672 (+5) enemy tanks, 8,946 (+19) armored fighting vehicles, 6,299 (+39) artillery systems, 792 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 533 air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 4,924 (+29) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,529 (+11) cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 8,763 (+17) trucks and fuel tankers, and 925 (+7) pieces of specialized equipment.

