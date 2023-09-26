(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA)





1962 -- Abdulaziz Hamada, one of Kuwait's most prominent scholars and judges, passed away at the age of 68. The deceased proposed establishment of Awqaf Department in 1948.

1992 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree on establishing Center for Research and Studies to gather documents regarding Iraqi aggression.

1994 -- Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree founding a Police Academy that granted a bachelor's degree.

2012 - Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Arab Open University's headquarter.

2018 --Kuwait's Airways signed a five-year contract to operate and develop T4 terminal by Korean Incheon Company.

2019-- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced obtaining a patent on Nanotechnology in Hydrogen storage.

2022 -- Kuwait University (KU) announced that the International Association for Dental Research (IADR) had chosen Surgeon Dr. Fawaz Al-Zu'bi as a judge in the committee evaluating international higher education research in oral and maxillofacial surgeries.