KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 14 Cents To USD 97 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 14 cents to USD 97 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 97.14 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

As for the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate, the prices varied with the first going up by two cents to reach USD 93.29 per barrel, while the latter went down by 35 cents to USD 89.68 pb. (end)

