US Recognizes Pacific Nations Of Cook Islands, Niue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The United States announced late Monday that it had recognized the Pacific nations of Cook Islands and Niue, establishing diplomatic relations with both countries.

The announcement came on the sideline of the second at the US-Pacific Islands Forum Summit meeting at the White House on September 25.

President Joe Biden renewed the US commitment to enhancing our partnership with the Pacific Islands.

According to a White House statement, "President Biden announced that the United States recognized Cook Islands and Niue as independent, sovereign nations and intends to establish diplomatic relations with each nation."

"This momentous occasion celebrates our shared history, common values, and people-to-people ties."

It went on to say that "The recognition of the Cook Islands and Niue and establishment of diplomatic relations with both nations marks a historic achievement that will further strengthen our friendships and deepen our bonds for many years to come."

On the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the United States and the Cook Islands, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Mark Brown signed a joint statement commemorating the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and the Cook Islands.

The Department of State said, "This historic step reaffirms our joint commitment to deepen our cooperation as equal and sovereign partners, guided by respect, genuine engagement, and partnership."

While on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between the United States and Niue

The department said, "Today Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi signed a joint statement commemorating the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Niue."

"This important step is a celebration of the shared history, common values, and people-to-people ties between our two nations, as well as an affirmation of our commitment to deepen our cooperation."

"Moving forward, the United States and Niue will cooperate on shared priorities including the climate crisis, ocean stewardship, education, culture, sustainable development, democracy, human rights, and good governance. The two nations will also continue to work together through important regional institutions, including the Pacific Islands Forum and the Pacific Community."

"The establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Niue marks a historic achievement that will further reinforce the friendship and deepen the bonds that exist between our two nations. The United States looks forward to our continued and strengthened partnership with Niue," the statement concluded. (end)

