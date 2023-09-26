US Strongly Condemns Attack On Cuban Embassy In Washington DC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The United States strongly condemns Sunday's reported attack on the Cuban embassy in Washington, DC.

According to a statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan late Monday, "Attacks against diplomatic facilities are unacceptable. We are in contact with Cuban embassy officials and law enforcement authorities to ensure an appropriate and timely investigation as well as to offer our support for future protective efforts."

The Cuban embassy was attacked, Sunday night, by an assailant who threw a Molotov cocktail at the building, US authorities and a Cuban official said.

The US Secret Service told USA TODAY there was no fire or significant damage to the building after the device was thrown just after 8:00 p.m. local time Sunday.

Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba's Foreign Minister, said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the assailant threw two Molotov cocktails, adding that staff members did not suffer injuries and "details are being worked out." (end)

