KBC Group: Update Regarding The KBC Group Share Buyback Programme

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 18 September 2023 and 22 September 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 18-09-2023 90 000 € 5 330 484 € 59.23 € 58.70 € 60.02 19-09-2023 70 000 € 4 218 452 € 60.26 € 58.98 € 60.60 20-09-2023 63 000 € 3 851 984 € 61.14 € 60.86 € 61.66 21-09-2023 71 906 € 4 381 959 € 60.94 € 60.56 € 61.18 22-09-2023 90 094 € 5 455 525 € 60.55 € 60.30 € 61.36

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 2 494 765 on 22 September 2023.

