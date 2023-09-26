NBPE Interim Results And 31 August 2023 NAV Estimate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

26 September 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today releases its 2023 Interim Report and 31 August 2023 Monthly Portfolio Update

Interim Results Highlights (30 June 2023)



NAV per share of $29.24 (£23.00)

4.8% NAV TR in the six months to 30 June 2023

Strong operating performance driving value and further supported by positive returns in the quoted portfolio

Valuations of private companies increased by 3.8% in constant currencies

Portfolio company weighted average LTM 30 June 2023 operating performance of 14.9% revenue and 15.4% EBITDA growth1, respectively, inclusive of M&A

Private portfolio LTM/EBITDA valuation multiple of 15.4x at 30 June 2023, an increase from 15.2x at 31 December 2022; weighted average net debt of 5.4x, a decrease from 5.5x at 31 December 20222 $291 million of available liquidity at 30 June 2023





Peter Von Lehe, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity Investment Solutions & Strategy at Neuberger Berman commented:

“We believe the portfolio is well positioned to navigate the current macro-economic headwinds. The increase in value of our private companies was driven by strong operating performance, even in a challenging economic environment. Our first half performance was further supported by positive performance from our quoted holdings.”

Paul Daggett, Managing Director of Neuberger Berman, continued:

“LTM 30 June 2023 operating performance was strong and with our overall valuation multiple largely in-line with 31 December 2022, valuation increases were mostly attributable to earnings growth, rather than multiple expansion. This was largely driven by strong organic growth at a number of companies as well as accretive M&A – with several companies completing meaningful M&A transactions in the portfolio to support further growth.”

As of 30 June 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 4.8%

5.4%

5.4% 75.5%

20.6% 89.3%

13.6% 238.0%

13.0% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 15.4%

19.1%

19.1% 43.2%

12.2% 58.3%

9.6% 161.5%

10.1% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (3.9%)

6.1%

6.1% 84.2%

22.6% 74.4%

11.8% 290.0%

14.6% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 5.3%

7.9%

7.9% 33.2%

10.0% 16.5%

3.1% 78.0%

5.9%

The Company's 2023 Interim Report is available to view at:

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Portfolio Update to 31 August 2023

Following the 1H private portfolio valuation increases detailed above, movements in public holdings and negative FX movements in July and August resulted in a NAV TR increase of 1.8% during 2023 year to date



31 August 2023 NAV per share of $27.93 (£22.04), a decrease of 3.0% in the month

$36 million ($0.77 per share) and $7 million ($0.15 per share) attributable to declines in quoted share prices and negative foreign exchange valuation adjustments, respectively, during the month of August $22 million ($0.47 per share) declared in July and paid in August 2023

As of 31 August 2023 YTD 1 Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 1.8%

4.3%

4.3% 66.6%

18.6% 83.9%

13.0% 221.0%

12.4% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 16.5%

16.2%

16.2% 29.2%

8.9% 53.0%

8.9% 156.0%

9.9% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised 0.9%

0.5%

0.5% 92.4%

24.4% 67.5%

10.9% 311.4%

15.2% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 2.7%

5.2%

5.2% 34.9%

10.5% 18.4%

3.4% 70.6%

5.5%

*Reflects cumulative returns over the time periods shown and are not annualised.

Realisations from the portfolio continue in 2023

2023 year to date announced realisations of $127 milllion3

– Seven full or partial sales pending in 2023: the full sales of Accedian, FV Hospital, Boa Vista, Concord Bio and Petsmart, as well as further liquidity from the partial sales of public stock in Vertiv and Holley

$20m of investment year to date through 31 August 2023

Including $13m follow-ons investments in Solenis and Renaissance Learning to support transformative M&A

Dividend of $22 million paid in August

Taking total dividends for 2023 to $44m, or $0.94 per share, a 3.4% yield on NAV and 4.8% yield on the share price

Significant available liquidity at 31 August 2023



$210 million undrawn credit line and $67 million of cash / liquid investments In addition, $67 million of distributions expected to be received over the coming months from announced realisations

Repayment of ZDPs at the maturity date in October 2024 and cash management



The Directors' intend for NBPE to repay the final entitlement of £65 million ($83 million) of NBPE's 2024 ZDPs when they mature in October 2024 To facilitate efficient cash management, NBPE drew down the minimum utilisation amount on its credit facility ($90 million) and invested a portion of this amount in US Treasury Bills, partially offsetting NBPE's minimum utilisation fee

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 31 August 2023 was based on the following information:

14% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 August 2023







11% in public securities 3% in private direct investments

86% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2023







85% in private direct investments 1% in private fund investments

Capital Markets Day

NBPE will hold a virtual Capital Markets Day.

Date: Thursday 5 October 2023

Start: 14:00 BST

Finish: 16:00 BST

The Company's Chairman and senior portfolio management team from NB Private Markets will provide a detailed analysis of the portfolio and share their latest views on the private equity market. Neuberger Berman's ESG team will also provide an update on the portfolio. In addition, case studies of underlying portfolio companies will be presented by two of the lead private equity firms which NBPE has invested alongside. This will be followed by Q&A.

Participants may register for the event at the following event page link: Registration