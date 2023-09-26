(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

26 September 2023 at 9.00 a.m.

Change in Executive Committee: Kati Eriksson appointed EVP, Asset Management at Aktia

M.Sc. Econ. Kati Eriksson has been appointed Aktia's new EVP, Asset Management, and member of the Executive Committee.

Kati Eriksson has a long and versatile work history holding various leadership positions in both asset management and banking. Most recently, she was Head of Institutional Banking at Danske Bank Finland branch.

“I want to extend Kati Eriksson a warm welcome to Aktia and the group's Executive Committee. Kati Eriksson has excellent leadership skills, a solid experience in asset management and an extensive expertise in investment products. We look forward to continuing towards our vision of being the leading wealth manager bank together with Kati Eriksson,” says Juha Hammarén, CEO of Aktia.

“At the same time, I would like to thank Uki Lammi for his contribution as acting Director at Aktia Asset Management. Uki Lammi has played a significant role in advancing our strategic goals and will continue as acting Director until Kati Eriksson arrives.”

Kati Eriksson will start in her new position by the end of January 2024.

“Aktia has all the prerequisites for reaching its vision of being the leading wealth manager bank. I look forward to being part of this journey and creating excellent customer experiences together with the employees. For me, the customers and employees are of paramount importance, and I believe that Aktia's values and corporate culture provide an excellent basis for me to support Aktia's skilled personnel in the best possible way to achieve the goals we have set together,” says Kati Eriksson.

The appointment is conditional on the Financial Supervisory Authority not having any objections to the appointment.

Further information:

Juha Hammarén, CEO

tel. 010 247 6350, juha.hammaren(at)aktia.fi

