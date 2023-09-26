Fresh Meat Packaging Market To Reach $3.6 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The fresh meat packaging market valuation is anticipated to be worth USD 3.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

As per the study, the industry growth is rising consumer demand for fresh and hygienic meat products. With health and wellness becoming paramount concerns for consumers, there is high preference for freshly packaged meat. The stringent food safety regulations and quality standards imposed by various governments worldwide have necessitated innovative packaging solutions. Packaging not only ensures the preservation of meat products but also safeguards them from contamination, thereby enhancing their shelf life. Additionally, the growing trend of convenience in food consumption has fueled the demand for packaged and ready-to-cook meat products, creating a positive outlook for fresh meat packaging industry.

The fresh meat packaging market from paper and paperboard packaging material segment is slated to gain significant traction in the coming years, favored by the increasing trend of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging. The packaging material plays a pivotal role in preserving the freshness and quality of meat products. Paper and paperboard have emerged as preferred materials for fresh meat packaging as they are not only eco-friendly but also cost-effective. With the ability to maintain the required temperature and moisture levels for meat storage, the paper & paperboard material will become a preferred choice among the industry players.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The case-ready packaging segment of fresh meat packaging market is anticipated to grow at a modest rate through 2032, owing to the technological innovations. Case-ready packaging technology ensures that meat products are pre-packaged and sealed, reducing the need for in-store preparation. This not only enhances convenience for both retailers and consumers, but also ensure that meat products are readily available. As case-ready packaging can maintain their product freshness for extended periods, the technology is widely being adopted, adding to the industry share.

The fresh meat packaging industry size from poultry meat segment will expand notably over the forecast period, due to shifting consumer preferences toward lean protein and healthier diets. Poultry, known for its low-fat content and high protein, aligns perfectly with these consumer trends. The advanced packaging technologies ensure the freshness and safety of poultry products. Also, the rising demand for convenience and portion control, with a focus on eco-friendly packaging materials, the packaging solutions for poultry meat will continue to witness innovations.

Europe fresh meat packaging market is poised to for lucrative growth events during 2023 and 2032 as the consumers in the region prioritize quality and freshness when it comes to meat products. The stringent regulations and sustainability initiatives have led to the adoption of advanced packaging solutions. For instance, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) determines all the food and feed related policies and legislation in the European Union. With the rising demand for protein rich diet, along with the consumer need for convenience, Europe market will continue to showcase growth trends in the coming years.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

Moving on to competitive landscape, Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd., Berry Global Group, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Crown Holdings, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Printpack Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Reynolds Packaging Group, Amcor Plc, and Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH are some prominent players in fresh meat packaging market.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Industry coverage

1.2 Market scope & definition

1.3 Base estimates & calculations

1.3.1 Data collection

1.4 Forecast parameters

1.5 COVID-19 impact analysis at global level

1.6 Data validation

1.7 Data Sources

1.7.1 Primary

1.7.2 Secondary

1.7.2.1 Paid sources

1.7.2.2 Unpaid sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Fresh meat packaging market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Material type trends

2.4 Meat type trends

2.5 Packaging format trends

2.6 Packaging technology trends

2.7 Application trends

2.8 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Fresh meat packaging Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By material type

3.3.2 By meat type

3.3.3 By packaging format

3.3.4 By packaging technology

3.3.5 By application

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.7 Technology landscape

3.7.1 Future market trends

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Impact of Russia Ukraine war

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



Fresh Figs Market

Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market

Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market

Plant-based Nuggets Market

Lactoferrin Market

Food Biotechnology Market

Prepared Flour Mixes Market

Food Fortifying Agents Market

Cupuacu Butter Market Arrowroot Starch Market





Tags Fresh Meat Packaging Market Meat packaging Fresh meat Food Packaging Packaging materials Packaging technology Related Links