HAVILA KYSTRUTEN AS: Final Results Of Subsequent Offering

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from Havila Kystruten AS ("Havila Kystruten" or the "Company") on 8 September 2023 regarding the commencement of the subscription period (the "Subscription Period") in the subsequent offering (the "Subsequent Offering") of up to 60,000,000 new shares in the Company (the "Offer Shares") at a subscription price of NOK 1.00 per share (the "Offer Price"). Reference is also made to the stock exchange notice from Havila Kystruten on 22 September 2023, with the preliminary results of the Subsequent Offering.

The subscription period for the Subsequent Offering ended on Friday 22 September 2023 at 16:30 CET. By the end of the subscription period, the Company had received valid subscriptions for 22,631,697 Offer Shares in the Subsequent Offering. The board of the Company has today resolved that a total of 22,631,697 Offer Shares will be allocated at the Offer Price in accordance with the allocation criteria set out in the national prospectus, raising gross proceeds of NOK 22,631,697.

Investors that are allocated Offer Shares can access information on the number of Offer Shares allocated through VPS. The due date for payment of the Offer Shares is on 27 September 2023

Subject to duly and timely payment of the Offer Shares, the share capital increase is expected to be registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on or about 29 September 2023 and will be delivered to the VPS accounts of the subscribers shortly thereafter. The Offer Shares will have equal rights and rank pari passu with the Company's other shares.

Arctic Securities AS, Fearnley Securities AS and Nordea Bank Abp, filial I Norge, are acting as managers (the "Managers") in the Subsequent Offering. Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company.

