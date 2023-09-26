Inquiry commission on Ukraine worries over Russia's raids on citizens

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine voiced worry over Russian army’s strikes on citizens in the current conflict in Ukraine.



The commission stated at the UN Human Rights Council’s 54th meeting in the Swiss town of Geneva that “Being concerned by the continuous evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, the Commission is now undertaking more in-depth investigations regarding unlawful attacks with explosive weapons, attacks affecting civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure.”



The UN Human Rights Council created a board of inquiry on March 4, 2022, with a command to probe defilements of human rights as well as global humanitarian law in Russia's conflict with Ukraine.



The commission declared that they recorded explosive arms raids on housing buildings, a working medical facility, a railway station, a restaurant, stores, as well as business warehouses, and that similar strikes led to citizen victims, damage as well as devastation of major establishments, as well as disruption of vital services and supplies.

