Biotalys Announces Participation At Upcoming Scientific, Industry And Investor Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ghent, BELGIUM , Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release



Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) , an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for crop and food protection, today announces the participation of the company in a variety of upcoming events. Biotalys welcomes the opportunity to engage with the scientific community, industry, and investors during these events to share the company's ongoing development of its pipeline and technology platform.

World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit

September 26-27, 2023

London, UK

Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, will participate in a panel discussion.

POLITICO The Future of Food and Agriculture Summit

September 28, 2023

Paris, France

Investor Access (event in French)

October 9-10, 2023

Paris, France

European Congress of Entomology

October 16-20, 2023

Heraklion, Greece

Conference on Recombinant Protein Production

October 17-19, 2023

Girona, Spain

ABIM Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting

October 23-25, 2023

Basel, Switzerland

Including the award ceremony for Innovative Biocontrol Product of the Year, for which Biotalys' first biofungicide, EvocaTM*, has been nominated

Roth MKM AgTech Answers Conference

November 14, 2023

New York, NY, USA

Kepler Cheuvreux Global Agriculture Forum

November 16, 2023

Virtual

VFB Biotech Event (event in Dutch)

November 16, 2023

Ghent, Belgium

PEGS Europe Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit

November 14-16, 2023

Lisbon, Portugal

Cannacord Genuity AgriFood Tech Innovation Forum

November 30, 2023

Virtual

Biotalys Shareholders Club (event in Dutch)

December 12, 2023

Ghent, Belgium

* EvocaTM: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States, the European Union, or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODYTM technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on .