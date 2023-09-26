High Frequency Ventilators Market: Explosive Growth Forecasted, Expected To Reach 162.1 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High Frequency Ventilators 2023

rise in respiratory emergencies and the increase in demand for advanced respiratory care devices is the major factor contributing to the market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- High-frequency ventilation (HFV) is defined as artificial ventilation of the lungs with sub-dead space tidal volumes delivered using supra-physiological frequencies. HFV is a type of mechanical ventilation in which very high respiratory rates (>60 breaths per minute) are combined with tidal volumes that are less than the volume of anatomic dead space.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title High-Frequency Ventilators Market Size was accounted for USD 92.7 million in 2021, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 162.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rise in the prevalence of lung and respiratory diseases among patients, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma, which also causes postoperative complications after surgery and necessitates a consistent demand for high-frequency ventilators and a surge in preterm birth rates across the world drive the growth of the global High-Frequency Ventilators Market. By application, the neonates segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:

Top High-Frequency Ventilators Manufacturers

. Bunnell 436 Lawndale Drive

. Vyaire Medical Inc.

. ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

. Percussionaire Corp.

. An Inspiration Healthcare Group Company

. Carl Reiner GmbH

. Getinge AB

. BPL Medical Technologies

. General Electric Company

High-Frequency Ventilators Market segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:

The global high frequency ventilators market is analyzed across type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the high-frequency oscillatory ventilator segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. The high-frequency jet ventilator segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the neonates segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Purchase the Report:

Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:

.Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

.Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

.What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

.What are the trends of this market?

.Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

.How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

.Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

.How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

.Which region has more opportunities?

By Region Outlook

. North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

. Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

. Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

. LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Contact Details:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn