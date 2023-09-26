By 2032, The Market For Aerospace Fasteners Is Expected To Reach $9.43 Billion With A 7.55% CAGR X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The market for aerospace fasteners was valued at USD 5.23 billion in 2023, and it is anticipated to grow by 7.29% between 2023 and 2032, from USD 6.54 billion in 2023 to USD 9.89 billion in 2032. Due to the increase in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, the market is expected to grow. This data is included in the research“Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, 2023-2032” by Fortune Business InsightsTM.
Aerospace fasteners are specialized parts that are crucial in the construction of aircraft and spacecraft and hold diverse elements together with accuracy and dependability. These fasteners are made to survive harsh environmental factors like significant vibration, rapid temperature changes, and heavy mechanical stress. Throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle, they are vital in ensuring structural integrity and safety. Bolts, screws, rivets, and nuts are a few examples of the many varieties of aerospace fasteners available. Each is designed for a particular use based on aspects such as material compatibility, load-bearing capacity, and ease of installation.
Top Companies Market Share in Aerospace Fastener Industry: (In no particular order of Rank)
Alcoa Precision Castparts Lisi Aerospace Trimasoration Stanley Engineered Fastening National Aerospace Fastener 3V Fastener TFI Aerospace BB Specialities
Type Segment Analysis of Aerospace Fastener Market
Type of Aerospace Fastener analyzed in this report are as follows:
Aluminum Fastener Steel Fastener Titanium Fastener
Application Type Segment Analysis of Aerospace Fastener Market
Some of the key Application Type of Aerospace Fastener are:
Commercial Aircraft Regional Aircraft General Aviation
