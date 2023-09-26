Save The Date - Capacity Middle East Is Back In Dubai For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The region's leading meeting for digital infrastructure, connecting 2,600+ key ICT players from the Middle East and beyond is returning to Dubai

- Sohail Qadir, VP Wholesale, OmantelDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The region's leading meeting for digital infrastructure, connecting 2,600+ key ICT players from the Middle East and beyond is returning to Dubai on 6 - 8 February 2024 (5 February Pre-event activities)!Capacity Middle East is the region's leading meeting for digital infrastructure, connecting 2,600+ key ICT players from the Middle East and beyond, representing carrier, cloud, peering, hyperscale, content, finance, edge, software, equipment, data centre, and satellite industries.Taking place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, UAE, Capacity Middle East 2024 is set to be our biggest yet, with 2600+ attendees, 50+ speakers and hundreds of companies from the MENA region and globally!The networking driven event will be covering the hottest topics and latest trends in the industry including, GCC Market Developments, Network Transformation, Finance, New Business and Investments, Subsea Middle East, Data Centre, Connected Enterprise, Legacy Platforms and AI and Future Tech. There really is something for everyone!Plus the impressive social agenda planned will offer hours of unique opportunities to network with your peers. From lunches, breaks and happy hours plus more!“Capacity Middle East is the largest event capturing all the Middle East network operations and network infrastructure opportunities. This is the number 1 place to be if you want to do real business with the right people and learn about what the plans are going to be in the future.”For more information and to register for Capacity Middle East 2024, visit the conference website at .

