Muscle, Wood, Coal, Oil: What Earlier Energy Transitions Tell Us About Renewables

Author: Liz Conor

( MENAFN - The Conversation) In 2022, the burning of fossil fuels provided 82% of the world's energy. In 2000, it was 87%. Even as renewables have undergone tremendous growth, they've been offset by increased demand for energy .

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.