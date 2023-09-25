Aldar's Mamoura British Academy Amongst Top Three Schools In The World For Environmental Action

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) - Aldar Properties (Aldar) celebrated the recognition of Mamoura British Academy, an Aldar Education school, as one of the top three contenders for the prestigious 'World's Best School Prizes' in the environmental action category. Aldar Education is the only education provider in the UAE and the Middle East to secure a place in this year's top three shortlist.

Mamoura British Academy has been at the forefront of sustainable action, setting an inspiring example for schools worldwide. As the global spotlight falls on the UAE in the lead up to COP28, Mamoura British Academy's commitment to sustainability is more relevant than ever.

The journey towards sustainability at Mamoura British Academy began with humble recycling projects, which have since grown organically into a comprehensive sustainability programme. Students and staff are actively engaged in recycling and promoting sustainable food practices. The school has also introduced progressive sustainability solutions, which include sustainable farming modules featuring hydroponic gardens and innovative water fountains capable of converting air into safe drinking water.

Beyond these initiatives, Mamoura British Academy integrates sustainability into its core curriculum. A cornerstone of this effort is the recently introduced Industry Partnership Curriculum, which aims to provide students with exciting opportunities to apply their learning in real-life context by establishing connections and collaborations with global companies.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar and Vice Chairman of Aldar Education, said:“It fills me with immense pride to witness one of our schools make history. Mamoura's outstanding achievement as one of the top three finalists in the environmental action category for the World's Best School Prizes represents a key milestone in our educational efforts and our unwavering commitment to promoting sustainability across all levels. We believe in the pivotal role of early education in nurturing a culture of sustainability and in equipping future generations with the knowledge and values necessary to address the global climate change challenge.”

Sahar Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Education, said:“This achievement not only reaffirms our commitment to environmental sustainability but also reflects the tireless efforts of our teachers and students in driving positive change for our planet. This recognition inspires us to further elevate the standards of environmental education and foster a deep sense of responsible stewardship in future generations. We invite the UAE community to vote for Mamoura in the global contest to bring home this momentous recognition.”

Aldar Education integrates sustainability throughout its expanding network of 31 schools, which serve a diverse community of over 37,000 students and employ 4,700 educators representing over 100 nationalities. Aldar Education boasts four schools that have received the esteemed Eco-Schools Green Flag in acknowledgment of their outstanding performance in environmental education and hands-on learning initiatives.

Founded in 2022 by T4 Education, the World's Best School Prizes recognise and celebrate schools demonstrating excellence in areas such as Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives. The awards aim to highlight schools' contributions to societal progress and their role in developing future generations. Winners are selected by a distinguished Judging Academy from various sectors and are awarded USD 50,000 each, totaling USD 250,000 in prize money.