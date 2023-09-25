3Rd Edition Of Sharjah-Hamriyah Aquathlon Sees Huge Success

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) - Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) celebrated, Sunday, the conclusion of the third edition of the Sharjah-Al Hamriya Aquathlon, that saw a great success with the participation of 210 men and women. The event included different competitions that combined swimming and running, as part of SSC series of community sports activities motivating community groups to practice sports.

The winners honouring event was attended by Humaid Hassan Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Hamriyah Cultural and Sports Club; Sultan Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary General; Yasser Omar Al Dokhi, Director of the Sports and Community Events Department at the Council; Ahmed Rashid Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Al Hamriyah Club; and Khalid Mohammed Ahmed, Head of the Events Planning and Implementation Division at SSC.

For the super Sprint race (swimming 350 m and running 2.5 km), Mohammed Al Yamahi won first place, Rashid Al Kaabi won second place, and Hamed Al Yamahi won third place, and for the female category, Afra Al Hungary won first place.

In the men's open category, Jack Morales won first place, Gonhar Asi won second place, and Yannick Berdjan won third place. For women, Emil Collet won first place, Tacra Jelickman won second place, and Maria Cattaneo won third place.

In the Sprint race (swimming 750 m and running 5 km) for citizens, Mohsen Hassan won first place, followed by Saif Al-Samahi second, while Abdullah Al-Ali won third place.

In the open category for men, Adnan Al Safadi won first place, Olivier Lockyer won second place, and Alexander Gorbijenko won third place. As for the open category for women, Sanda Zadrakova won first place, Turksia Baelita won second place, and Lisa Bondareva won third place. In the team category, the Dubai Police Transportation Security Department team won first place.

As for the Junior category (swimming 150 m and running 1.5 km) in the 9-11 year old category, Ai Glicksman won first place, Marwan Al Hedini won second place, and Moaz Hassan won third place. In the boys' category for 5-8 years old, Jakari McCann won first place. In the girls' category, Sanaa Hassan won first place.

The event was characterised by the participation and enthusiasm whereas it achieved its desired goals, and strengthened the social aspect of practicing sports as a culture and a way of life, especially since swimming and running are among the most popular sports for most ages.

