World Tourism Day 2023 To Emphasize Investments For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

MADRID, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) – The stage is set for World Tourism Day 2023, with the global sector to come together around the theme of ''Tourism and Green Investments.''

In what is set to be the biggest celebration to date, the official celebrations will be held on 27th September in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. UNWTO's Member States will mark the occasion in every region through a range of special events and programmes.

UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili says: "Tourism has never been more important for our economies or for our societies. Its potential is enormous. And so on this World Tourism Day, we celebrate tourism's ability to drive growth while also highlighting the vital need for investments to ensure such growth is inclusive and sustainable."



On World Tourism Day 2023, UNWTO will place the emphasis on Tourism and Green Investments. The day will focus on the importance of:

Investment for People (by investing in education and skills),

For Planet (by investing in sustainable infrastructure and accelerating green transformation)

For Prosperity (by investing in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship).

In Riyadh, UNWTO will present its Global Tourism Investment Framework and hold a series of high-level panels focusing on the challenges and opportunities surrounding investment in tourism. The official World Tourism Day celebrations will also see the winners of the inaugural UNWTO Women in Tech Startup Competition for the Middle East announced.

World Tourism Day is set to be the biggest celebration so far. UNWTO will welcome representatives from more than 100 of its Member States, including more than 50 Ministers of Tourism. Joining them will be high-level representatives from tourism's private sector, both from the Middle East region and globally.

The first World Tourism Day was held in 1980. As the Global Day of Observance for tourism, it offers a chance to celebrate the sector's vital role in advancing peace and prosperity and UNWTO's global regions take turns in hosting the official celebrations, always around a timely and relevant theme.

The date of 27th September marks the day the Statutes of the Organization that became UNWTO were signed.